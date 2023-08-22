Libraries and schools are facing book censorship more than in the past. In March this year, the American Library Association (ALA) announced that there were 1,169 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022. This was the highest number of attempted book bans in this country since ALA began collecting data 20 years ago, and the data from 2022 is nearly double the 729 challenges reported in 2021.
June was Pride Month, and protests to Pride events and L.G.B.T.Q. themed books have emerged this summer in several states, including Kansas. A new law in Texas would require stores to rate books based on sexual content. Scheduled to take effect in September, the law would require booksellers to evaluate and rate each title they sell to schools.
A new state law in Arkansas that could send librarians and booksellers to prison was challenged recently in a federal lawsuit filed by libraries, independent bookstores, and publishers who said the legislation was unconstitutional. The suit comes as states and counties around the country are increasingly restricting the availability of certain kinds of books, forcing those who oppose such regulations to find more ways to push back.
This spring, Florida passed legislation that prohibits classroom instruction and discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools. All grades are affected by the provision requiring gender and sexuality to be discussed in ways that are “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” These vague terms invite the arrest of school librarians and teachers.
The Emporia Gazette published on Au. 8 an editorial from the Kansas City Star noting that Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had implemented a rule threatening to pull funding from Missouri public libraries providing materials considered pornographic or obscene to minors, thereby opening the possibility for removal of materials on a variety of topics that some citizens may find objectionable.
Kansas also has seen efforts to ban books. In St. Marys, the future of the local public library has prompted the question: Should city officials renew its lease?
The initial debate stemmed from complaints that the library initially refused to remove the book “Melissa,” which tells the story of a fourth grader who is grappling with her gender identity. The book prompted an effort from city commission members to add a “morals clause” to the library’s lease that would require any books on divisive matters, including LGBTQ and racial issues, be removed, an effort that was later abandoned.
The continuation of a months-long tussle over whether the town should separate from the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library has drawn fierce debate from residents with sharply divided viewpoints over how the library should function in the 2,700-person community.
The debate is over whether the city should open its own library and close the regional branch, which is part of an eight-member system in Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.
Commission members voiced concerns over national issues regarding racial, gender and sexual identity coming to the shelves locally. Members agreed they had no issue with renewing the library’s lease — but wanted to be sure it would remove texts they found objectionable — book censorship.
In contrast, the Emporia Public Library (EPL) Board in June passed a restatement of the American Library Association (ALA) Freedom to Read Statement. EPL Executive Director Pauline Stacchini provided background for that Board decision: “As a (former) Councilor at Large for the American Library Association, I attended the ALA Annual Conference in Chicago in late June. There, the Council voted to reaffirm the Statement on the Freedom to Read, as book challenges have been rampant across the country. In July, the Kansas Library Association (KLA) added their name to the list of endorsers of the Freedom To Read Statement during their own Council’s meeting.
“Knowing that the EPL board is a library advocate, it was important to me that I keep my board members up to date on national legislation that impacts libraries, as well as actions taken by ALA and KLA. It was an easy vote for EPL board members, as I am proud to say that they are believers in the importance of libraries in communities to provide free access to information and entertainment.”
Asked how EPL is positioned for the future, Director Stacchini stated: “The Emporia Public Library continues to be a library for all; for all ages, all interests, and all needs. Through our programs, services, and our collection of materials, we strive to ensure that our community has access to the information and entertainment they want, and that they deserve. Thanks to our responsive staff and network of Kansas libraries, we are able to provide cardholders with the items they request, even if those titles are not on our shelf ... yet.”
Our Emporia library has taken positive steps to assure its patrons the freedom to read. It serves as a model for other libraries in Kansas and nationwide.
Bob Grover is Emporia State University Professor Emeritus, and Jim Calvert is a retired English Teacher.
