Tickets for the 2023 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event will go on sale next week.
The annual event will take place on June 10 at Wade Pasture near Eskridge, in Wabaunsee County. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4.
This year's 18th annual event explores transportation in the Flint Hills, historical and present day, earthbound and airborne, physical and spiritual, human and otherwise. It's sure to be a day that transports you to the best kind of destination — a new way of seeing things.
Gates open at 1 p.m. Join us for a full day of festivities including:
- Roping with outriders
- Inspirational talks and presentations
- Guided prairie walks
- Covered wagon rides
- Visit with Prairie Art artists and Field Journal authors and artists
- Stories by local musicians and poets
- Sunset concert by the Kansas City Symphony
- Stargazing
- Dancing
General admission tickets are $95 plus taxes and fees for adults and $50 plus taxes and fees for children 12 and under.
Patron packages and sponsorships are also available for the VIP experience. Learn more or call 620-273-8955.
If inclement weather cancels this year’s event, general admission tickets will be eligible for a refund.
BNSF Railway is the presenting sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.