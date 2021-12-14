John Pierce Roberts III, 78, of Emporia, passed away peacefully, on the evening of Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after a long and brave battle with cancer. While we are all heartbroken, we rest easier knowing John is in the arms of our Lord and reunited with his love Kitty who he has missed so desperately these past 14 months.
He was born on May 12, 1943, in Wichita, KS to John Pierce Roberts Jr. and Jean Marie Roberts. In 1966, a few years after graduating high school John met and married his first wife, Vicki Ann Evans. He would then enlist in the United States Army serving 6 years before receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1972. While in the Army John served a tour of duty in the Vietnam war where he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. While his marriage to Vicki would not last, they had two beautiful daughters together, Nicole Kristin Roberts and Kimberly Jean Roberts.
After his service John studied at both Wichita State University and Emporia State University looking for ways to expand his knowledge and understanding of the world around him. This love of knowledge continued throughout his entire life. In 1986 John took a job in the calibration lab of the Wolf Creek Nuclear Plant, where he remained until his retirement in April 2010.
John was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He loved fishing, duck hunting, car racing, pool, bowling and golf. These activities brought him many years of enjoyment, good friends and wonderful memories. It was during his bowling league days he would come to meet “his girl” Kitty Mills. A quiet father of two, John may not have wanted a large family, but when he and Kitty married in 1984 his family of three grew to eight when he became a “bonus” dad to Kitty’s four children. While blended families can be challenging, he accepted and loved them each as if they were his own.
John loved bluegrass and folk music, traveling, exploring new places and food! Many a road trip was mapped out by what new restaurants could be found along the way to their final destination. He possessed a sharp, sarcastic sense of humor and could expertly debate anyone on any subject.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 36 years Elizabeth (Kitty) Roberts.
He leaves behind his daughters, Nicole (Nikki) Kristen Roberts of Emporia, and Kimberly Jean Roberts of Lenoir City, TN; step-children, Stephen (Lindsay) Mills of El Dorado, KS, Ronnie Mills of Lee’s Summit MO, Debbie (Darrel) Schwilling of Hot Springs, AR and Julie (Bill) Harder of Emporia; grandchildren, Cortney (Zell) Pearson of Emporia, Justin (Hannah) Schwilling of Little Rock, AR, Christopher (Julie) Schwilling of Little Rock, AR, Andrew Mills of Los Angeles, CA, Taylor (Chris) Bluford of Lenoir City, TN, Molly Mills of Americus, KS, Dylan Roberts of Lenoir City, TN, Tyler Dunbar of El Dorado, KS, Jackson Mills of El Dorado, KS and Grayson Mills of Lee’s Summit, MO; great-grandchildren, Zayda Rees Pearson, Malek Carter Pearson, Everett Glynn Schwilling, Ruby Faye Schwilling, Ava Grace Bluford, Elliot Jude Schwilling.
Cremation has taken place with memorial services to be held Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas. Social distancing directives will be in place and face masks must be worn. The family has requested donations be made to the H. Dale Buck Animal Fund. They can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.