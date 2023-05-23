The Emporia Police Department confirmed Tuesday they are searching for a local woman who may be in need of emergency assistance.
Teresa Book, 67, was reported missing Monday evening, according to Captain Ray Mattas. She was last seen on May 20 in the southeast part of Emporia.
Book has gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs approximately 127 - 145 pounds. She has two broken wrists that are currently unbandaged and is reportedly in mental distress.
Book is possibly wearing a blue-collared shirt and black shorts with two red stripes.
If you believe you have seen Book, or have information about her case, please call 620-343-4225.
