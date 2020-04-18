Lyon County Public Health reported another large increase in local COVID-19 cases with 14 more confirmed positives added Saturday.
The tests were collected Friday, according to a post on Lyon County Public Health's Facebook page. This means that county health officials are no longer battling against a 7 - 10 day backlog for test results.
"We are now receiving tests back in a timely manner," the post read. "The numbers are going up because more people are becoming ill and symptomatic."
We will post more information regarding today's numbers, including the number of presumptive positives, as it is released to the public.
