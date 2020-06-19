Organizers for Relay for Life of the Flint Hills aren’t about to let the ongoing pandemic postpone or delay their fight against cancer, though the 2020 event will look much different this year than people may be used to.
Set to begin at 8 p.m. July 31 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, this year’s event will take on a different spin. Participants will be encouraged to stay in their vehicles for a drive-in Luminaria Ceremony.
“With COVID-19 and all the rules attached to it, we’re not going to be able to do our traditional relay event which usually consists of several hours of fun and activities,” Organizer Melanie Curtis told The Emporia Gazette. “Still, nobody on our leadership team wanted to cancel it because cancer doesn’t stop, even in the midst of a pandemic.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has served to postpone many traditional local events, Curtis said the organizers were adamant that the Relay for Life not be one of them. But, the event had to be scaled back some.
“We thought about what event we felt was most important, and we settled on the Luminaria Ceremony,” Curtis said. “We’ll be lining the roads at the fairgrounds with the luminarias, and part of that ceremony will include reading the names of people that are on those. They include people who have battled cancer and are currently battling cancer, but we also have luminarias for the caregivers of those with cancer because they’re also a super important part of this.”
Luminarias can be purchased for $10 each before the event by emailing rflflinthills@gmail.com, calling 620-215-3865 or visiting the Relay for Life of the Flint Hills Facebook page. The luminarias will also be made available for purchase at Emporia’s Central Care Cancer Center, 1401 W. 12th Ave.
Commemorative event t-shirts should also be up for sale at secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=97515 and Facebook in the next few days.
“All of the raised money will go towards the American Cancer Society,” Curtis said. “That organization takes the money and puts most of it into cancer research, but some goes towards lodging costs for patients that may have to travel to receive treatment in addition to things like the purchase of wigs.”
The group will head out to Walmart on July 25 to collect canned goods that will be used to weigh the luminarias down. Curtis said the canned goods split between the food pantries at Emporia High School and Emporia State University after the event.
“We hope to have a really good showing this year with all things considered, because the event is going to help our organization affect the community in several positive ways,” she said.
