Emporia City Commissioners tabled a decision on awarding a bid for a 2020 street resurfacing project until May 6 during a brief action session Wednesday evening.
The meeting was conducted via Zoom and broadcast over Facebook Live.
City Manager Mark McAnarney said he and City Engineer Jim Ubert believed tabling the decision was the best course of action because the project was due to be paid for out of the multi-year fund, which is entirely funded by sales tax.
The full financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city is unknown at this time, but city officials estimated last week that the city would see at least a 20 percent reduction in sales tax revenues. McAnarney said there were some other options for funding the project, including using some banked federal exchange dollars.
Commissioner Rob Gilligan was concerned about tabling the decision and possibly negating the city's eligibility for federal exchange funds in the future.
"If for some reason we don't do a street project this summer, do we end up losing out on dollars because we wouldn't have something to use as a draw down match?" he asked.
Ubert confirmed it was a "perpetual reimbursement program," meaning the city had to spend money to receive reimbursement.
"We need to do a paving project this year," Gilligan said, to which there was agreement.
Ultimately, the motion to table the project passed 5 - 0.
Commissioners also awarded the City of Emporia Finance Department with its 34th Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award. The CAFR is awarded by the Goverment Finance Officers Association for filing financial reports in easy-to-read and thorough formats.
Finance Director Janet Harrouff said data for the 2018 reporting year was not yet available online, but in 2017 there were 34 entities within Kansas that received awards. Of those, just six entities had received awards for longer periods than the City of Emporia.
"We are definitely in elite standards with various cities throughout the state of Kansas, and I feel very fortunate that we can receive this award once again," Harrouff said.
McAnarney commended Harrouff and her department for their hard work.
"I'd like to commend the staff down there," he said. "They do an incredible job with three people."
Commissioners also discussed sales tax revenue received in March. Overall, the city saw a $21,674.71 increase for the month over March 2019. However, last week commissioners were told sales tax revenues are actually reported two months after collection.
The financial impact of the local shutdown will not start to be seen in city financial reports until the end of May.
Emporia City Commissioners will next meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The public is encouraged to email commissioners or call the city manager's office with questions or comments. Visit www.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/city-commission for a complete list of contacts.
