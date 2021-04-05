Area families enjoyed a weekend full of Easter egg hunts starting with the Flint Hills Optimist Club’s annual event in Jones Park, Saturday morning.
The Optimist Club event looked different this year, with a drive-by parade of cars to see the Easter Bunny and pick up a sack of treats.
“It’s a beautiful day, the sun is out," said Optimist Club member Lisa Keith. "We could not have expected a better day."
Keith, who was dressed up as the Easter Bunny for the event again this year, was hoping for a big crowd after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19. She said the group coordinated with the Lyon County Health Department to ensure all protocols were being followed.
“People drive through, they start at Prairie Street and drive through," she said. "They will get a bag of candy and they can wave to the Easter bunny and just go out the east side of Jones Park."
Keith said it was an easy event to organize.
“It was pretty easy [since] it was outdoors, so as long as we can keep everybody moving and not a lot of people gathering, then it is okay," she said. “It’s fun. After a year of many things being canceled, I think it is fun and I hope that parents can get the kids out to be able to do something fun and exciting for the first time in a long time."
At noon, Embrace Church held a more traditional hunt in Fremont Park where children of all ages were invited to hunt for plastic Easter eggs filled with candy. Pastor Mark Adams coordinated the egg hunt for several hundred children and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.