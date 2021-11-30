The Emporia Gazette
Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday afternoon in Lyon County Public Health’s latest data update. The report included 78 new recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 107.
Total cases since March 2020 are up to 5,942, including 5,739 recoveries and 92 deaths. Five additional deaths were pending confirmation through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There are two current hospitalizations listed for county residents.
Of the 107 active cases, public health officials said 23 are breakthrough cases. Three patients received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 15 received Moderna and five received Pfizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.