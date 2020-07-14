The Lyon County Fair will look a lot different this year after the Lyon County Fair Board voted to cancel most of its grandstand events and open class entries in the Anderson Building during a meeting Monday evening at the fairgrounds.
The board previously voted on July 2 to cancel the carnival, amid concerns of a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.
"Please know that the decisions were not made by one person, but by Lyon County officials, Board Members and considerations from K-State," the board said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. "There will not be any grandstand events other than 4-H related, open class entries in the Anderson building or a carnival. This year it will strictly be a 4-H event."
The fair’s ability to proceed has been in question since the novel coronavirus pandemic first appeared in Kansas in March. The county’s current public health order — which was put into effect on Thursday — restricts gatherings of more than 45 people. It also prohibits festivals, carnivals and parades.
The Lyon County Fair is currently scheduled for Aug. 6-15.
The Gazette has reached out to members of the fair board for comment on what the fair will look like for local 4-Hers and how the community might be able to participate.
