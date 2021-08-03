The Emporia Gazette
The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund and Newman Regional Health will host another drive-thru vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in conjunction with Abundant Harvest’s weekly food distribution.
Those who get vaccinated will receive the one shot Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine and a $10 gift certificate. No appointments are necessary and vaccines will be given to those who want one and are in line for the food distribution.
Vaccine will also be available for individuals not participating in the food distribution.
If you would like schedule your vaccination for another time or would like to receive a different vaccine, call 620-343-6801.
You can also sign up for the weekly #VaxToNormal drawing once you are vaccinated. You only need to enter in once to be considered for the weekly drawings and the grand prize drawings on Sept. 10.
Residents of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson counties as well as Emporia State and Flint Hills Technical College students can register for weekly and Grand Prize drawings at geadisasterrelieffund.org.
(5) comments
I am a conservative Republican and I am not ashamed to say so, but I implore anyone who has not had the shot two consider getting it as soon as possible. Please quit reading about both sides arguments for why you should or should not receive the vaccine, and talk to your doctor and get their medical advice on getting the vaccine. There may be health reasons why you shouldn’t but if there are not please please consider getting the vaccine. I know that everybody has the right to choose for their medical decisions, but to me this is a very easy choice it may not come down to your life but it may come down to others that you might end up transmitting it to. It’s just the right thing to do and forget about the stupid politics that these people are talking about. I believe if Trump would’ve won the election the rules would be reversed and the Democrats would be fighting the shot and the Republicans would be all for it. That is how dumb this whole thing has become. Again please do the right thing.
Well said, Elrod. President Trump received the vaccine. Nearly all Republican leadership has also received it. It was developed during the Trump administration. I honestly don't understand the vaccine hesitancy.
They might think about holding a vaccination time for Republicans !! You know after work hours! Maybe that would help your numbers???
I highly doubt that would raise vaccination numbers among republicans... you have been able to walk into Walmart or pretty much any other pharmacy with no appointment and get vaccinated free of charge for months now... a better idea would be for Republicans to wear a disguise when getting vaccinated so they can tell their friends they're not vaccinated, like all the Republican politicians did. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Mike Lindell, and Donald Trump, all vaccinated while telling you not to. Saddd!! Enjoy your kool-aid!!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]One of the best F U posts I've ever seen.
