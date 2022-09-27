Edward M. McCreary, Jr. was born to Dorothy L. (Robohn) and Edward M. McCreary, Sr. in San Antonio, TX while Ed was serving in the Army. After Ed’s tour of duty, they returned back to their home in Emporia, KS where they continued to live through Edward Jr.’s life.
Ed was very active during his years in the Emporia school system. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and especially football. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1963.
Ed was in the Kansas National Guard and was called to active duty in April 1968 reporting to Ft. Carson in Colorado Springs, CO. He met the love of his life, Janice (Stohler) Ball and they married and spent 53+ wonderful years of marriage together.
Ed worked for Air Academy Federal Credit Union for 28+ years before taking a disability retirement due to his Muscular Dystrophy and other health issues.
On September 8, 2022, Ed passed into the loving arms of his God and Savior. His memorial service will be on October 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO.
For the full obituary please go to: dignitymemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.