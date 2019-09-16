The Emporia High girls tennis team got a pair of wins from each doubles team on Saturday afternoon, finishing seventh in the Spartans’ home invitational.
The lead doubles duo of Koey Keough and Alejandrina Herrarte started the day with an 8-1 win over Derby’s top pair of Walsh and Yager. That was followed by an 8-1 loss to Blue Valley’s lead doubles team.
In their third match of the day, Keough and Herrarte rallied to pick up an 8-7 (5) win in the tiebreak against opponents from Conway Springs, but finished with an 8-2 loss to finish in sixth place.
E-High’s No. 2 doubles team of Sophia Seeley and Alyssa Dix placed 13th, dropping their first two matches but coming back to defeat both of duos from Lawrence High, including an 8-7 (2) tiebreak victory.
Diana Magana came away with one win in singles play to take 14th while Kaitlyn Velasquez dropped all four battles of the day, the final coming in a tiebreak, to finish 16th.
EHS will next compete at Andover Central on Tuesday.
Spartan volleyball 1-3 at Valley Center
The Emporia High volleyball team was defeated host Valley Center on Saturday, but the Spartans largely struggled in their four matches at the VCHS Tournament.
EHS dropped its first two matches of the day in quick fashion, falling to Bishop Carroll, (25-12, 25-21) and Andale (15-25, 14-25).
The Spartans took Wichita Southeast to three sets, but came up short in that meeting as well (25-19, 16-25, 14-25).
“We had a very slow and rough start to the day,” head coach Ashley Nehls said. “We had a lot of trouble waking up and making smart decisions on the court.”
By the time E-High reached its final match of the day, against host Valley Center, it put together some strong play to salvage the three-set victory, 15-25, 26-24, 25-23.
“They are a solid team,” Nehls said of VCHS. “But the girls turned it on and played great.”
Grace Xu led the Spartans with 41 assists between the four matches, while Elleana Bennett scooped 42 digs. Paige Thomas and Abbie Demler both recorded double-digit kills.
The Spartans (2-6) will return to the court Wednesday at Seaman and Thursday at Junction City.
EHS Gymnasts sixth at Free State
The Emporia High gymnastics team got a pair of Top-10 finishes on the vault, finishing sixth as a team at the 2019 Firebird Invite Saturday morning at Lawrence Free State High School.
The Spartans’ total score of 88.10 was only behind three Olathe and two Lawrence competitors out of the dozen teams in attendance.
Karalyn Karjala had the best All-Around score for EHS, with a 28.25 overall, including an 8.6 on the vault, good for eighth. She also placed 33rd on the bar, 30th on the beam and 20th in her floor routine.
Journey Walburn was the only other Spartan to compete across the board, with an All-Around mark of 28 points, placing her one spot behind Karjala. Walburn’s best event proved to be the floor, where she placed 14th with a 7.90. She was 26th on the beam, 29th on the vault and 35th on the bar.
Riley Johnson had the other Top-10 score on the day, sharing the eighth-place spot in the vault with Karjala. She also scored a 7.3 on the beam and 6.2 on the bar to place 26th in both events.
Hattie Walker and Hadleigh Mertens both scored an 8.3 with their vault, placing them 19th. Walker added a 6.3 on the bar to place 21st while Mertens received a 4.9 in her performance, good for 34th.
Walker also scored a 7.95 on her floor routine, placing her 12th. Jacey Stutler had a 7.15, good for 29th and Cadance Vincent recorded an even 7 for 34th place.
On the beam, Vincent scored a 6.9 to place 31st.
EHS will next hit the mats on Tuesday at Olathe South.
