TOPEKA – Emporia, Neosho Rapids and Cottonwood Falls are among a slate of rural Kansas communities that will receive a portion of $14 million in federal grant funds to assist with community development projects, according to an announcement made Thursday by Governor Laura Kelly.
The city of Emporia will receive $700,000 in federal funds to assist Emporia with a water/sewer project.
Neosho Rapids will receive $217,062 to help the city with a new park and ball field project.
Cottonwood Falls will receive $499,125 in federal grant funds to aid in a street project.
The funds are being administered through the Community Development Block Grant program. This grant funding is designed to assist communities with projects centered on community facilities projects, with other awards being distributed to assist housing rehabilitation and water and wastewater projects throughout Kansas. In all, awarded communities will share a total of $13,864,149 in federal grants.
Kelly said the program is a "powerful tool for improving communities and revitalizing essential infrastructure. She said she was glad to see Emporia, Neosho Rapids and Cottonwood Falls being recognized for the funding.
“Over the past several months, the pandemic has heightened the challenges our rural communities face when it comes to community development — making assistance like this more important than ever. My administration is dedicated to doing all we can to continue addressing rural Kansans’ most pressing needs.”
Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said funding projects like these was "essential" to improving the overall quality-of-life for rural Kansans.
“Providing assistance to address quality-of-life issues is a necessary and noble part of economic development,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By funding community projects like these, the CDBG program is helping to improve the overall business and residential appeal of these small towns. These investments will improve living conditions for Kansas residents, create new economic opportunities for rural communities and bolster the overall prosperity of our entire state.”
The CDBG program administered by the Community Development Division in Commerce provides federal funds to local governments for the development of viable communities by addressing their housing, public facilities and economic development needs. To be awarded funds, local government units must meet at least one of three program objectives:
- The grant will benefit low- and moderate-income persons
- The grant will prevent or eliminate slums and blight
- The grant will resolve an urgent need where local resources are not available to do so
The CDBG funds are one of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities.
