Some households are celebrating the New Year in the dark Saturday morning as Evergy works to restore power to more than 1,700 customers.
The outage stretches east from Mechanic Street, according to Evergy's outage map.
Another outage has been reported on S. Exchange Street.
Evergy hasn't confirmed the cause of the outage, but the area remains in a winter weather advisory through Sunday morning.
The advisory calls for mixed precipitation and additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A wind chill advisory with chills as low as 20 degrees below zero is also in effect.
Plan on slippery road conditions and avoid travel is possible. Blowing snow could reduce visibility.
The National Weather Service says the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To report an outage, visit https://www.evergy.com/report-outage.
(1) comment
I hope everyone affected can keep warm during their outage. Please, everybody, stay home if you can today. If you must go out for an urgent reason, please be careful.
