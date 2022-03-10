Quenton (Romines) Criqui was born to Shannon Swift Woodward and Bobby Lee Romines on September 25, 1985 in Emporia, KS. Q passed away at KU Medical Center on March 2, 2022 surrounded by family.
Q spent most of his time in Emporia. That is where he called home. He attended grade school in Emporia, middle school in Lebo and graduated high school in Melvern. He also graduated from the Flint Hills Vo Tech Culinary Arts program. He participated in many sports while growing up, from playing soccer, baseball, and football, and he was a member of the cub scouts and boy scouts.
Q enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing, camping, bonfires/campfires, and cook outs were right up his alley. He liked to gather up a few friends, set the hook, and chill around the fire. He also enjoyed the solitude of fishing by himself. He was a proud member of his NA family and through his recovery was dedicated to helping others with addiction at Corner House.
Q is survived by his five children, Jadynn, Dean, Gage, Qaison, and his sidekick Leyla. Each of his children were HIS REASON.
Other survivors include his fraternal grandparents, parents, siblings, and numerous extended family.
All are welcome to join the family at 518 Commercial St, Emporia, KS 66801 between the hours of 2 and 4 on Sunday, March 13th to share stories, laughter, fellowship and his love for the Chiefs in remembrance of Q.
