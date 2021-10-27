Lyon County Public Health announced Wednesday the need for a second booster dose clinic due to the "overwhelming demand for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines."
Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center will host a second clinic from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Booster doses of Pfizer, Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offers.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For Johnson & Johnson, you must be 18 or older and 2 months since your last dose. People are allowed to mix and match booster doses.
To schedule your booster dose online, please visit https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard
If you cannot attend the vaccination clinic but would still like a booster dose, you can schedule an appointment at Lyon County Public Health by calling 620-342-4864. Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be given during regular vaccination hours.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
