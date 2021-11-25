Authorities are looking for a driver who sped away from a collision early Thursday on the Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County. Two young adults were injured.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report says Sleen Peter, 20, of St. Joseph, Missouri was heading south around 3:45 a.m. He collided with a vehicle in front of him about six miles north of the Admire exit. That sent Peter's Tacoma into a ditch, leaving it with severe damage.
Peter and Gentletrust Baelo, 19, of St. Joseph were treated at Newman Regional Heath for what the KHP considers minor injuries.
The other vehicle fled the scene. The KHP report has no description of it.
The Highway Patrol and several surrounding states are conducting “Click It or Ticket” enforcement over Thanksgiving weekend, encouraging seat belt use and overall safe driving. Peter wore a seat belt during Thursday's collision.
