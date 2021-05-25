Emporians are invited to honor and reflect on the lives on the fallen during the 2021 Memorial Day service next week.
The service, organized by both the American Legion and the VFW Post No. 1980, is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Sodens Grove All Veterans Memorial.
American Legion Post No. 5 Commander Ron Whitney said both organizations were excited to be able to host an in-person service this year after COVID-19 restrictions forced the program to go virtual in 2020.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I just hope the weather cooperates by Monday and hopefully all this rain moves on. We’re all set and ready to go for the service at our memorial.”
Whitney said this year’s service marks the 30th anniversary of the All Veterans Memorial — the site was dedicated in 1991. During that ceremony, the proclamation signed by President Harry S. Truman was read and the memorial to Sgt. Grant Timmerman was dedicated.
“They had quite the list of celebrities that appeared that for that event. I even have the program from that,” Whitney said. “They had quite the list of dignitaries, from Robert Doles on down. It was quite a deal.”
The memorial has only grown from there. Whitney said Monday’s service will go into the overall growth and progression of Emporia’s memorial.
“We always encourage people to bring flowers or wreaths and we will provide an opportunity to place those [on the memorials] at the end of the service,” he said. “Some people used to take the wreaths over to the river and toss them in there and that’s fine, but we request that no artificial flowers be thrown in the river.”
Whitney said anyone who wants to is welcome to lay flowers or wreaths on the memorials after the service.
“It holds some significance and some people may lay them at the flag pole or Vietnam or Korea — wherever their loved one may have served,” he said. “It’s just an opportunity for the public to be a little bit more involved.”
Other highlights of the event will include the raising of the colors by U.S. Navy veterans Dennis Kasten and Ed Rathke, and the Memorial Roll Call which Whitney said includes 118 names this year.
In case of inclement weather, an alternate location will be announced the morning of the event at 7:15 a.m. on KVOE.
