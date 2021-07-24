The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has proudly offered Leadership Emporia Academy since 1989, and boasts more than 620 alumni from 33 classes. Although keeping a close eye on local COVID-19 trends, the 2021 LEA class will begin its journey on Sept. 23.
In order to grow our communities, we must inspire others to embrace a collective purpose for the common good. Individuals, businesses, and organizations must adapt to the reality of what is happening around them in order to survive. Leadership Emporia Academy gives participants the tools to address the adaptive issues they face, and the courage to make progress on what they most care about.
Future community leaders will learn through powerful experiences that provide conceptual frameworks, skills, and tools, tempered with a purposeful and collaborative leadership approach. Information and applications are available on the Chamber website at emporiakschamber.org/leadership-emporia-3; the deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021. Applications are confidentially evaluated, and class size is limited. Jeanine McKenna, Chamber President and CEO, encourages all who are interested to apply, and to contact her with questions or concerns about Leadership Emporia Academy.
Are you following the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce on social media? In a hat-tip to Independent Retailer Month, we are posting a business tip every day in July that can help you grow your business. Check out our Facebook and Instagram pages for ideas that might be just right for your retail business.
One of those tips suggests joining local business organizations, giving you opportunities to meet other like-minded people. Generally comprised of business owners like yourself, business groups like the Chamber provide an environment to bounce ideas off other smart people, share referrals, find talent, and identify new opportunities—not to mention expanding your business network.
One of the most popular business events sponsored by the Chamber is Business After Hours. The next one is coming up soon on Aug. 19, from 5 - 7 p.m., and is hosted by United Way of the Flint Hills. Business After Hours is a networking event that offers you, as a Chamber member, the opportunity to meet other Chamber members and learn about their businesses while promoting yours. Interested in learning more or making a reservation? Contact Amy Little at 620-342-1600.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our newest member: Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention of Emporia, Kansas. Founder Melissa Owen says the non-profit is dedicated to linking our community together through education, resources, support, and hope for those who have been affected by suicide. The organization provides suicide prevention training sessions for businesses, organizations, and community members.
Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention will host its annual Art Inspired by Hope art show at the Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial Street, Emporia, Kansas, on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 - 9 p.m. as part of the August Emporia First Friday Art Walk. Contact Beacon For Hope at 620-481-9251 for more information, or visit their website or Facebook page. Please join us in supporting this worthy cause.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions.
