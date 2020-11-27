The holidays have come early to the historic grade school in Cottonwood Falls.
With 20 unique holiday displays set up by Chase County individuals, groups and businesses to view, the inaugural Old School Holiday Tables and Trees event at the Cottonwood Falls Grade School began Thursday. Originally scheduled as one of many events associated with this year’s Chase County Country Christmas, the Chase County Old School Development District shifted gears, offering three days to schedule private, self-guided tours to check out the displays and the rest of the school building.
“We have such a large space here that we thought it could easily be spread out and safe out and people could come on their own, by themselves,” said CCOSD Board Member Kelly Johnson. “We wanted to have a COVID-safe event and we appreciate all of the local businesses who came down to set up displays this year.”
The event had groups set up a table, tree — or both — to have on display in the school’s gymnasium.
Some of the displays include a large collection of nativity scenes in various styles, a beekeeper’s set up by Kelly’s Bees — complete with the gear — a cozy fireplace and reading nook courtesy of the Burnley Memorial Library and even some cozier settings to make you feel at home.
Johnson said the hope is to be able to expand the event next year.
Alison Johnson, Kelly’s wife, said they would like to incorporate a luncheon in the future to encourage people to mingle — so long as it is safe to do so.
Kelly Johnson said the board is also exploring other options for safe fundraising events. The group recently purchased the school building and is raising money to install heat and water service.
“We would love to have car shows, car clubs, crafts and quilt shows,” he said. “Maybe some day, pet and animal shows. The grounds around it is so large, to do outdoor display events — maybe RV clubs.”
Johnson said there are opportunities to team up with events that bring athletes for disc golf and cycling into the Flint Hills area as well.
“It’s not only things for locals to do, but regional and even national things to do and meet,” he said.
Those who sign up for tours are encouraged to make a donation toward the renovations to the building and grounds. There are still some times available today for a private, self-guided tour.
Call or text Johnson at 913-481-0974 to set up a 45 minute block of time.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Donations may be sent to Citizens State Bank, 235 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845, payable to the Chase County Old School Development District or CCOSDD.
Or, donations may be sent payable to Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial, Ste B, Emporia, KS 66801, with CCOSDD in the memo or online at https://www.emporiacf.org/donate.cfm. Those interested in donating personal property may call the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304 for details.
Donations may also be made through PayPal by sending to oldschooldevelopmentdistrict@gmail.com or going to our website http://www.oldschooldevelopment.com and clicking the ‘donate’ button.
