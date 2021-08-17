Joyce Ann Horn, age 76, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at Newman Memorial Hospital in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Nellie and Mark Essex. Her battle with serious medical conditions in the last 2 years of her life showed her courage in facing life challenges. She fought a good fight, she finished her race, and she kept the faith and has gone on to receive the crown of righteousness from her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joyce was born October 3, 1944 in Emporia, KS where she met her husband, Ira Horn, Sr. They married and moved west to California. The couple had two sons, Anthony and Ira, Jr. She relocated to Emporia, KS years later and worked at Tyson meats for many years. After the death of her first husband Joyce married Jon Buchanan and they would have one son, Jon. They later divorced. Joyce moved to Waterloo, IA after her marriage to Eddie Gamblin.
Joyce was a loving and loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Her family and her God were near and dear to her heart. The simplest pleasures in life brought her joy. A visit from her granddaughters or other family members, family gatherings, a phone call or card from a friend or just watching her youngest grandchildren age 7 and 5 fish in a pond and actually catch fish. Joyce will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her.
Joyce is survived by her ex-husband, Eddie Gamblin; her son, Jon Buchanan Jr.; her son, Anthony (Nancy) Horn; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Timothy (Toni) Essex, Penelope (Randy) Fox; 2 nieces, 6 nephews, and several cousins.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Mark Essex; her siblings, Mark James (Jimmy) Essex and Benjamin (Benny) Essex; her former husband’s, Jon Buchanan, and Ira Horn Sr. and their son, Ira Horn Jr.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Church of the New Covenant. Pastor Chester Morris will be officiating. Cremation is planned following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the New Covenant and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.