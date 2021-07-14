Emporia State volleyball has added Megan Besecker as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
Besecker comes to the Hornet program from Liberal, Kan., where she was the head volleyball coach at Liberal High School for the past two years, during which her team finished fourth and third respectively in the Western Athletic Conference. She was also an assistant basketball and track coach as well as a psychology, algebra and career exploration teacher.
"We are very excited to welcome Megan Besecker to Emporia and the Hornet volleyball program," said Emporia State head coach Bing Xu in a written release. "Megan is a great coach and was very knowledgeable of training young student-athletes in the success at Liberal High School the past two seasons. She works hard and positive, has an incredible volleyball coaching and playing experience and is a great person."
Besecker originally hails from Liberal and graduated from Tougaloo College in 2019. During her two years on the volleyball team there, she was a first team All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference selection twice.
Besecker said she was grateful to her high school alma mater and hometown for getting her started on her coaching journey.
"I would like to thank LHS, USD 480, and the Liberal community for giving my first coaching opportunity and always supporting me over the years," said Besecker. "The hardest part of this next step is leaving the girls and our program at LHS. We have really grown and evolved together these last couple years."
Xu said that he knew Besecker would be a good fit for his coaching staff and the Hornet volleyball program.
"Megan sees where we are trying to take Emporia State volleyball and is completely bought into continuing the program's success academically and athletically," he said. "We're so happy to have Megan Besecker join our Hornet Nation and athletic family."
Emporia State made a great first impression on Besecker, she said, and she believes it will be a great place for her to take the next step in her career.
"I am super excited to be joining Hornet Nation and for [the] opportunity to learn and grow under Coach Xu," she said. "The staff and athletes were so welcoming and I can't wait to get started."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.