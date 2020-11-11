A smaller group than usual gathered at the Chase County All Veterans Memorial on Wednesday to honor those who served in the armed forces.
“Usually we have busloads of school kids with us to honor our veterans but unfortunately we couldn’t this year,” said Howard Taliaferro, a member of the organizing committee.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic also meant masks and social distancing were part of this year’s ceremony, held at the memorial located inside Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls.
Col. Charles R. Rayl (Ret.) served as Master of Ceremonies for the 40-minute event. The ceremony began with the raising of the flags by the Colorguard followed by the audience singing the national anthem.
Rayl recognized several veterans in the audience, including Ted White, a veteran of World War II who served in the U.S. Navy.
This year’s special guest was Steve Iverson, a former cavalry scout with the Army who served in Iraq. Iverson received the Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge, Iverson attended Washburn University where he earned his Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law in 2014 and is licensed to practice in Kansas and the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Wearing a stars-and-stripes mask, Iverson spoke about what Veterans Day has meant to him over the years.
“Originally it was a celebration of my grandfather, my dad and my uncles,” he said. “After I was injured in Iraq and came home, it turned into a day of anger.”
Iverson was emotional as he talked about “making bad decisions” on Veterans Day, trying to drown his anger “because of the guys we lost.” It was after the birth of his first child that he began to heal, he said.
Now he uses his personal experiences navigating Veterans Affairs as a disabled veteran along with his legal expertise to help veterans get the benefits they are entitled to.
“The VA doesn’t do a good job of educating veterans on what benefits are available or how to get them,” he said. “If you’re a veteran, I urge you to ask for help whether it’s from me or someone else who can guide you through the process.”
The ceremony concluded with Rayl and Iverson laying a wreath at the monument and a trio of students from Chase County High School playing “Taps”.
Chase County All Veterans Committee Colorguard:
James Redick, Colorguard Commander Emeritus (U.S. Army, Korea)
Marvin Adcock, Colorguard Commander (U.S. Navy, Vietnam)
Clay Childs (U.S. Air Force, Iraq/Afghanistan)
Rodney Cotton (All Veterans Committee)
Rodger Drake (U.S. Army, Vietnam)
Bill Halverson (U.S. Army, Vietnam)
Mike Hastings (U.S. Navy, Vietnam)
Paul Jones (U.S. Marines, Vietnam)
Jerry Pittman (U.S. Army, Vietnam)
Howard Taliaferro (U.S. Navy, Vietnam)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.