Jack Lewis Garrett, 88, passed away January 1, 2023 at his daughter Sheryl’s home in Eureka Springs, AR.
Jack was born January 28, 1934 to Lester Dale and Emma Dornes Garrett in Coffey County, KS. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Crawford, on February 27, 1955. He served in the Army after high school then, went to work for his father-in-law at Bob Crawford, Inc. Then later owned the business for many years.
In 2002, he and Barbara moved from Emporia to Arizona City, AZ where they loved the weather, golfing, and wonderful neighbors.
Jack is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Barbara, in July 2020; his sisters, Shirly Fries, Erma Shapiro, Lois Allen; brothers, Richard Garrett, and George Garrett.
He will be missed by his sister, Joan Detter of Walnut Creek, CA; brothers, Dave Garrett of Lexington, SC, and Gordon Garrett of Overland Park, KS; children, Steve Garrett (Carla) of Dinuba, CA, Susan (Garrett) Smith of Emporia, KS, and Sheryl Garrett of Eureka Springs, AR; grandchildren, Anne Marie (Garrett) Strobel (Joe) of Garnett, KS, Joel Smith of Emporia, Fletcher Smith of Emporia, Alexandra Garrett of San Francisco, CA, Hunter Garrett of Dinuba, CA and Claire Garrett of Eureka Springs, AR; great grandchildren, Guy, Hank, and Jack Strobel of Garnett, KS and Marlis Rothe-Smith of Emporia.
Celebration of life get together will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 2-4 pm at the Community Building in Neosho Rapids. A family lunch will be held at 12 pm. For more information please contact Susan Smith at 620-481-6133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.