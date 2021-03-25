Judy Lea Corbin, 66, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Stormont-Vail in Topeka.
She was born July 26, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri the daughter of Robert and Jennie Lawson Hamm. Judy and her family moved to Kansas when she was just a year old.
Judy married Frank White in September of 1971. They began their marriage living in Waverly and Emporia before settling in Americus. Judy and Frank were the parents of four children; a son, James Franklin White, Jr. who died in infancy; a son, Jamie White of Kansas City, Kansas; two daughters, Jennifer Conner of Las Vegas and Justina White of Overland Park. Judy and Frank would later divorce in 1979.
Judy met Robert Corbin in Kansas City, Kansas and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1980. While living in Las Vegas, Judy was employed at the California Hotel and Casino. After spending four years out west they spent some time back in Kansas City, Kansas before returning to Las Vegas. Judy and Robert were later divorced.
Judy returned to Kansas in the late 1990’s and worked at Country Critters in Burlington. She has spent the past three years in Council Grove where she attended the Council Grove Christian Church.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her mother, Jennie Steelman of Cottonwood Falls; her three children, Jamie, Jennifer and Justina; two sisters, Karen Brown of Emporia and Jackie Perley of Carthage, Texas; a brother, Robert Hamm of Moran; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 A.M., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Waverly Cemetery in Waverly, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Thursday morning at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at
