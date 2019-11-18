It took more than 30 minutes before the Emporia State men could find some separation on Monday night, but the Hornets eventually settled down to take a 94-82 win over Sterling College.
ESU trailed much of the first half as the Hornets committed 10 turnovers and had to get a stellar night from freshman guard Keyon Thomas to keep pace with the Warriors, who outshot and largely outplayed Emporia State, at least well into the second half.
“Keyon Thomas brought the energy to start the game ... and he was really good throughout and we (only) played 15 minutes of quality basketball in which our intensity level was where it needed to be,” ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said. “When you do that, you almost get beat by teams that you should be able to handle. There’s a ton of credit to Sterling, because they showed up and worked really, really hard. Our guys thought they were going to lay down — and they didn’t. When that takes place and we don’t match the intensity, a team can start making shots early. When they’re making shots early, they talk themselves into ... “hey, we can win this game.”
“They did just that. They made it really competitive throughout.
There were six lead changes in the first half, despite 20 points from Thomas. ESU never found a lead greater than four, but never trailed by more than six.
The biggest reason ESU kept the pace was Thomas, a freshman guard. Though he turned over the ball on receiving the opening tipoff, one of a team-high four turnovers, he also was 12-of-17 shooting for 30 points, the most in a single game by a Hornet freshman since Wes Book in 2004.
“I had a great feeling today was going to be a great shooting day,” Thomas said. “Just finding a rhythm, seeing one shot go in, shot after shot, then after awhile it’s just like throwing a rock in the ocean.”
The Warriors shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half, moderately higher than the Hornets’ 48.2 percent. ESU also was just 3-for-6 from the free throw line in the first 20 minutes.
“Turnovers, missed free throws, missed layups and jump-hooks, we just ... we need to play better,” Doty said. “The biggest concern we have is matching their intensity level. We didn’t defend, we didn’t do the little things we needed to. If it wasn’t for Keyon Thomas, we’d be sitting here with a loss right now. Big time credit to him.”
Sterling held a lead as late as the final 13 minutes and the score was tied at 57 with 11:30 to play.
Some of the other Hornets finally settled in and helped right the ship. Justin Williams and Devin Rottweiler each went 7-for-10 from the floor for a combined 33 points. ESU narrowly won the rebound margin, by just one, though it trailed that and a number of other statistical comparisons at halftime.
“That last 10 minutes, some guys finally decided it was time to play,” Thomas said. “That can make or break a team. Sometimes that won’t happen, it’ll be too late to start getting that momentum back.”
Ultimately it was a win at the end of the night, one that provided quite a bit of learning experience for the young Hornets’ roster.
“We need to find the right five guys to give us minutes and do it consistently,” Doty said. “The issue we have is we turn around, go to practice, go to the next game and it’ll be a different five guys that step up. We need to figure out how to be consistent.
We’re getting into Division II play, MIAA play here in a couple weeks and we need to play better and more consistent.”
ESU (3-2) will host Rockhurst on Friday night.
