Lt. Gov. David Toland spoke to a large crowd Monday evening at the Emporia Arts Center.
Toland is currently running with Gov. Laura Kelly for the gubernatorial seat. Kelly was scheduled to attend but had a family emergency.
Topics of the evening included Kelly's support of early childhood education, childcare and mental health. Toland spoke about Kelly's achievements in maintaining fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements and job creation.
According to a written release, the talk was organized by a group of nonpartisan women who brainstormed "a list of friends to contact for financial support of Gov. Kelly's campaign."
Kelly and Toland face off against Republican nominees Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.