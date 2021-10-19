Evelyn L. Conrade, rural Olpe, Kansas, passed away at the family farm west of Olpe, Kansas on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the age of 89.
Funeral services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. conducted by Pastor Rob Clausen, First Baptist Church, Emporia. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery west of Olpe. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M.
Evelyn L. McElfresh was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 2, 1932, the daughter of John and Annalee (Tomkins) McElfresh. She married Edmund Conrade at Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on June 21, 1951. He died February 4, 2007 in Emporia.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Conrade, Emporia, Kansas and Jeffrey Conrade, Olpe, Kansas; daughter, Melena Keeth, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Harold McElfresh, Emporia; sisters, Grace Grubbs, Emporia, Kansas, Helen Nielsen of Americus, Kansas, Eleanor Kobiskie, Topeka, Kansas and Joyce Wright, Tuttle, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Brandon Conrade, Jaree Martinez, and Shannon Welton; great-grandchildren, Anthony Martinez, Rudy Martinez, Adriana Singleton, Heidi Conrade, and Brody Conrade. Evelyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Conrade; her twin sister, Violet Butter, sister, Minnie Robinson; brothers, Howard and Alan McElfresh; as well as her parents and husband, Edmund.
Evelyn was a homemaker and worked with her husband, Edmund on the family farm west of Olpe. She was a graduate of Emporia High School.
A memorial has been established with Hand In Hand Hospice with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
