To grow up a middle-class white boy in America in the 1960s was to be captivated, mesmerized and informed by the window to the world — the television set. That world was full of westerns. Cheyenne, Sugarfoot, The Rifleman, Maverick, Bat Masterson, Wyatt Earp, Wagon Train, Gunsmoke, Lone Ranger, High Chapparal, Davy Crockett, Roy Rogers, The Wild Wild West, Zorro, Laramie, The Big Valley, Have Gun Will Travel, The Virginian, Bonanza, Rawhide, and other shows filled the airways and the living rooms. Western movies were just as prevalent and just as popular.
This entertainment was “wholesome fare” for the family. The strong white male lead was the good guy, the role model who demonstrated positive traits. However, the depictions of Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, and Mexicans were racist. Timelessly degrading to be sure but not degrading then in that white bubble—a paradox resolved and still resolving 60 years later in my mind and heart, such are the insidious tendrils of racism once planted.
Playing “Cowboys and Indians” with my buddies reflected what we watched. With our Fanner 50 cap guns and holsters and cowboy hats, we ranged the neighborhood hunting and fighting the Indians living in our minds. Not degrading then.
I have watched the now infamous clip of Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, recalling a boyhood memory of scaring his California cousins coming to visit Kansas who were “petrified of tornados” asking Dr. Watson if they were going to get killed by tornados. Dr. Watson replied “no” but “you got to worry about Indians raiding the town at any time.”
What was in my boyhood mind while ranging around the neighborhood with my Fanner 50 at the ready? Worrying about Indians raiding the town at any time. Degrading now, not degrading then. What I see in the video of Dr. Watson is the panorama of a hard working, caring, productive and visionary leader whose mind, heart and soul have traveled lightyears over a lifetime to purge and transcend negative stereotypes prevalent in the white culture when he was a boy. Dr. Watson the teacher has provided us a teaching moment. Grace and understanding is the response, not punishment.
Ken Weaver
Emporia
One consistency in most of the TV Westerns I watched was that Indians were mostly treated with respect by the "good people" in those Westerns.
