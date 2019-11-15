Olpe juniors Maya Bishop and Marley Heins were among those awarded First-Team All-Lyon County League volleyball honors, it was announced this week.
The Eagles were 32-12 and advanced to the 1A State Tournament for the second consecutive year.
Junior Macy Smith was also received second-team honors for Olpe.
Among the other first-team honors was Burlingame’s Brooke Lewis and Daelyn Winters, as well as Southern Coffey County libero Emersyn Hall and Waverly’s Lanie Patterson and Megan Foster.
Abby Peek was a unanimous first-team selection for Lebo.
The Wolves’ libero, Logan Swartz, was recognized with second-team honors, as was Lebo freshman Brooklyn Jones.
Madison’s Yolaine Luthi, Hartford’s Bailey Darbyshire, Marais des Cygnes Valley’s Haylee Miles and Southern Coffey County’s Josie Weers were also second-team recipients.
Honorable mentions were granted Waverly’s Macy Fairchild and Sara McWIlliams, Burlingame’s Megan Giffin, Lebo’s Demi Schrader and Southern Coffey County senior Reed Szambecki.
Spartan volleyball receives two postseason honors
The Emporia High volleyball squad got a pair of players among those receiving league honors this season.
Senior Payten Redeker and junior Emily Christensen were given honorable mention recognition from the league’s coaches.
Seaman’s Camryn Turner was named Centennial League Player of the Year, while freshman Brooklyn DeLeye of Washburn Rural was Newcomer of the Year. The Junior Blues’ coach Kevin Bordewick was Coach of the Year.
