With all of the attention being focused on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, Kansas voters may be wondering what else will be on their ballots this August 2nd.
Kansas’ party primaries will be on that ballot. Voters must be registered as members of a particular party in order to vote in that party’s primary. The last date that one may change one’s party registration this year was back on June 1. Voters registered as unaffiliated may change their party affiliation at the polls and then vote in that party’s primary. From then onward, they will be registered as members of that party unless they choose to change it again, in which case they must do so by the next deadline.
Many Kansans will find themselves voting in new districts this year. Centered on Johnson County, the KC-area Third Congressional District loses most of Wyandotte County to the Second and gains the rest of Miami along with all of Anderson and Franklin Counties. The Second District loses Lawrence (but not the rest of Douglas County) to the “Big First” district of central and western Kansas, while several counties in east-central Kansas move from the Big First to the Second. There are numerous changes to the statehouse maps as well.
State house and state senate primaries are quieter this year than in the recent past, for several reasons. First, most moderate Republicans have now switched parties or left politics altogether. Second, this year’s redistricting complicated early candidate filing by making it difficult to determine one’s new district until the last minute. Finally, the heavy publicity given to the constitutional amendment is crowding out attention to the primary races. One notable exception—Wyandotte County Representative Aaron Coleman faces two Democratic primary opponents, both Latina women. Elected at 21 years old, Coleman is vulnerable after facing numerous charges of domestic abuse and battery. However, his two opponents may split the opposition vote.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt has no serious opposition to become the Republican nominee challenging Governor Kelly, who in turn is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Instead, the primary race to watch is the GOP contest for Attorney General. Perennial firebrand Kris Kobach faces challenges from State Senator Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All stress their conservative credentials, including opposition to numerous Biden Administration initiatives (some of which they mischaracterize), and a promise to “get tough on crime.” A lawyer from Johnson County, Warren promises to avoid Kobach’s missteps. Her experience is mostly in civil law, while Mattivi’s is in criminal law. These two risk splitting the anybody-but-Kobach vote and allowing him to win, a repeat of the 2018 gubernatorial primary. Most observers think that that Kobach will be the most vulnerable to unopposed Democratic challenger Chris Mann, who has experience as both a law enforcement officer and an attorney.
There is also a race for Secretary of State, a job which includes overseeing elections. Republican incumbent Scott Schwab appears to have the edge over “Big Lie” proponent Mike Brown, who falsely claims that widespread election fraud changed the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Schwab carefully threads the needle by stating that no such fraud occurred in Kansas—which is true, but he neglects to mention that it did not occur in other states, either. Big Lie proponents have caused major disruptions in Michigan and other state primaries this year.
As things wind down toward August 2nd, expect advertising and candidate appearances to heat up, fighting to steal a little attention from the proposed constitutional amendment.
(1) comment
Hopefully Kansans have awaken to the fact that Democrats cannot run a town, county, city, state or country. Their policies are destructive and immoral. It is incredible how fast our entire country deteriorated when the democrats took over the federal government. Inflation, crime, immigration, foreign affairs, taxes, education, energy production, sexual perversion in schools, riots & violence with food shortages to name a few. Voting for a democrat is only to be done if you are a socialist and hate the U.S.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.