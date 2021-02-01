Jill Cherryholmes, 71, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 2, 2021, following a short illness. Her life began December 15, 1949, in Denver, Colorado, where she was born the second of three daughters to James T. and Anita (Moss) Cherryholmes.
Jill grew up in Casper, Wyoming, and attended Kelly Walsh High School. Following the death of her mother, for her senior year in high school she moved to El Dorado to live with her Aunt Muriel Counter, her mother’s sister, who would eventually become Gram to Jill’s boys and GGma to her granddarlings.
Jill graduated from El Dorado High School and Butler County Community College. She then went on to St. Mary of the Plains College, where she graduated at the top of her class before embarking on a career in nursing, first as an R.N., then later as a nursing instructor. Her dedication to helping others and her compassionate approach to all patients and families are why she is still recalled so fondly by so many, so long after having to retire early due to multiple sclerosis. Her kindness to everyone and compassion for all didn’t end when her career did, though. These remained her hallmark until her final day. It’s why she is already missed by so many, but also why she will be warmly remembered for so long.
She was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Sheryl Lynn Taylor; her loving parents, mother Anita and father J.T.; her cherished stepmother, Kathleen Cherryholmes; and her beloved Aunt Muriel.
Jill gave a lot of love, so she leaves behind a lot of love. She is survived by her two boys, Eric Taylor of Wellington, and Jimmie Taylor (Josh Benton) of El Dorado; her three granddarlings, Schyler Taylor (Courtney), Delaney Taylor, and Braxton Taylor (Abby Ramirez), all of El Dorado; one great-granddarling-to-be, Lincoln Alexander Taylor; her two sisters, Jan Riley of Cody, Wyoming, and Jeannie Williams (Stan) of Emporia; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; one “yippy-yappy” grand-chihuahua, MiMi; and all the people she ever loved, which is all the people she ever met.
A huge celebration of Jill’s life will be held for all those who knew her at a future, safer time, and will be announced by the family before such time.
In lieu of flowers, please just wear a mask and be kind to everyone.
