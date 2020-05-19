Emporia State University President Allison Garrett addressed community questions surrounding the uncertainties of the school’s fall semester during an online event Tuesday evening.
Before delving into the topic, Garrett talked positives and also took time to thank faculty, staff, and other campus volunteers for their roles in supporting ESU during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had our highest graduation rate on record and the most graduates since 1974,” Garrett said. “We’ve also been excited to have the highest number of graduate students in Emporia State’s history, and our highest career placement rates on record … This was a strange spring semester in so many ways, but I can tell you that I have never been prouder to be a Hornet because of the way that our faculty and our staff, and our students all pulled together to come through the spring … I am so proud of our faculty.
“You know, the transition for some of our faculty to remote instruction was fairly easy because they’ve done a great deal of online teaching already. But for some instructors, they did not have a lot of experience with remote learning and yet they had a great spirit. They wanted to assure that students were able to finish the semester strong, and they were all about serving our students.”
Moving on to what she referred to as the “known unknowns,”Garrett said students and faculty could expect her to be working toward ways to have as normal a fall semester as possible throughout the summer.
“There is a huge amount of planning that is occurring for the fall semester,” Garrett said. “Unlike a normal fall where we plan for one basic scenario, we’re now planning for a number of different scenarios. But again, our hope is and our plan is to open [for face-to-face classes] if at all possible.”
In referring to one of the most popularly-submitted questions of the night, Garrett touched on the matter of international enrollment.
“We have quite a few international students here at Emporia State,” Garrett said. “They comprise almost 5 percent of our student body. We love having our international students here on campus ... but there’s a lot that is unknown right now with respect to those international students. We hope that our international students — both our continuing students and new international students — will be able to travel to the United States this fall.”
Speaking on what she considered to be more tolerable uncertainties, Garrett raised the possibility of ESU receiving more financial assistance as a result of the virus’ impact.
“One of the known unknowns is how much additional aid Emporia State may stand to get,” Garrett said. “That’s true on a federal level; we may get additional federal funding. It’s true on the state level as well ... but one thing that is of concern is the impact that this pandemic has had on Kansas’, the national, and even the world’s economy. It is certainly possible that, in the future, we could see some state budget cuts.”
A full video of Garrett’s talk can be found online at www.youtube.com/user/ESUTechSite/featured.
