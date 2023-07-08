EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The Emporia City Commission for moving ahead with the long-awaited skateboard park project. While not everyone is happy to see the park move to Whittier Park, we’re excited to see what the new park looks like.
Emporia High School senior Ava Faulkner, sophomore Paige Newland and coach Tara Trear, who attended Cheer Hawaii USA last month. This looks like it was a great experience for everyone involved, and it’s a great opportunity for young athletes to learn, train and more.
KVOE’s Greg Rahe, who’s hanging up the headset after 35 years as the “Voice of the Hornets.” It will definitely be strange not to hear his voice while listening to the games, and we wish him well on his new adventure.
Flinthills Mall manager Clarence Frye for negotiating a new store to Emporia. Harbor Freight is expected to start construction later this month and open sometime in October.
Goodwill Industries of Kansas for opening its new retail and donation center at 2200 Industrial Rd. The new store is incredible, and it’s obvious staff are excited to be there. We can’t wait to see what else Goodwill brings to Emporia.
Ryann Brooks,
News and Online Editor
