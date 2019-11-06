The unofficial results of the 2019 General Election for Greenwood County are in with several contested races.
There were 1,569 ballots cast in the election. There are 4,888 registered voters in Greenwood County.
The official results will not be declared until after the ballots are canvassed by Greenwood County Commissioners at their next meeting on Tuesday.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COMMISSION-District 1: Roy Ballard (R)-217; District 2: Robert Joe Morgan (I)-193. Tamela (Tami) J. Jackson (R )-180; write-ins-4.
CITY OF MADISON-Council member (3 positions): Mike Cordell- 32; Darrell Hudson- 34; Daryl May-69 ; Earl Murphy-64; Jody L Thomas-50; write-ins-1.
CITY OF HAMILTON-Mayor: Scott Ledford-58; write-ins-6. Council member (2 positions): Shannon L. Spradlin-23; Larry Walford-45;Rodney Dimick-20; Lance Snyder-4; Doug Mitchell-1; Gail Dimick-1.
CITY OF CLIMAX-Mayor: write-ins-15. Council member (5 positions): write-ins-63.
CITY OF EUREKA-Mayor: Stephen Eric Coulter-457; Kevin Lawrence-208. Council member (3 positions): Marcus M. Johnson-277; Brian R. Mills-305; Jason J Brandt- 344; write-ins-27.
CITY OF FALL RIVER-Mayor: John Schouten-15; write-ins-1. Council member (3 positions): Ronny Fogle-12; Norma Gay Jones-14; David A. Vance-15; write-ins-4.
CITY OF SEVERY-Mayor: Thomas Eubank-20; write-ins-5. Council member (2 positions): Ronald Joe Robert-29; Marc V Warren-19; write-ins-1.
CITY OF VIRGIL-Mayor: Phillip Titus-13. Council member (2 positions): Cristal Johnson-9; Sandy Ashlock Titus-6; Julie McKenzie-3; Chris Johnson-2; Leslie Seiter-1; Kerry Crane-1; Patty Zwall-1.
MADISON/VIRGIL USD 386- Pos 1: Gary Kile-186; write-ins-4. Pos 2: Jeff Williams-164; write-ins-6. Pos 3: Todd Pyle-187; write-ins-3. Pos 7: Jannette Luthi-194; write-ins-2.
HAMILTON USD 390- Pos 1: Kara Nutsch-97; Stacy Ceiter-2; Sue Mitchell-1; Rosann Knight-1; Rodney Dimick-1; Greenwood-1; Danny Rayburn-1; Stuart Woodie-1. Pos 2: Stuart P. Woodie-58; Rosann Knight-5; Rodney Dimick-2; Steve Hughes-1; Cindy Rayburn-1; Kiera Watts-1; Preston Beeman-1; Beth Inwood-1; Brad Martin-1; Linda Snyder-1; Shirley Ledford-1. Pos 3: Doug Rayburn-117; Brad Martin-1. Pos 6 Shannon L. Spradlin-42; Rosann Knight-54; Joel Snyder-3; Rodney Dimick-2; John Reed-2; DJ Edwards-1; Stewart Woodie-1; Jenny Rayburn-1; Dave Harris-1; Brad Martin-1. Pos 7: Brad Martin-52; Karrie Watts-7; Joel Snyder-6; Stuart Woodie-2; Jarrod Watts-1; Rosann Knight-1; Rodney Dimmick-1; Larry Mav-1; Randy Smith-1.
EUREKA USD 389- Dist 1 Judd Everitt- 72; write-ins-5. Dist 2: Luke M. Adkins-173; write-ins-3. Dist 3: Bruce A Smith-127; write-ins-4. Dist 7: Brent D Torrey-895; write-ins-36.
Constitutional Amendment question- Yes: 819; No: 616.
2020 sales tax (1 percent City of Eureka sales tax)- Yes: 515; No: 158.
$4,800,000 Eureka school bond question- Yes: 628; No: 485.
$900,000 Eureka school bond question- Yes: 537; No: 574.
