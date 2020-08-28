A Lyon County teenager was injured after a rollover accident near Lyon County State Fishing Lake, Friday afternoon.
Around 3:19 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Emporia Fire/EMS and Reading First Responders responded to the 2600 block of Burlingame Road for a single-vehicle accident.
Destiny Boyer, 16, of rural Lyon County was heading southbound in a 2002 Buick Century when Boyer lost control of the vehicle.
"The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top and Boyer was able to walk away from the accident with minor injuries," said Deputy Jason Gifford in a written release. "Boyer stated she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident."
Boyer was transported to Newman Regional Health via ambulance with apparent minor injuries.
