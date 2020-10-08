Norma Lee Tankersly, age 94, died October 5, 2020 at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, KS. Norma was born October 5, 1926 in Lamont, KS to Ellis G. and Mabel (Adams) Phillips.
She married Harold Eugene Alvord, and he passed away in 1953 in Oklahoma. She then married Raymond Tankersley in 1967 and they were married 34 years before his passing in 2001 at Hutchinson, Kansas.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Mel Skov; brother, Keulan Phillips of Arizona; granddaughters, Mona Wyrick, Halea Pacula, Vanessa Wishon, Taylor Satterfield; grandson, Todd Alvord; and several great-great grandchildren; a very special niece, Judy Boyes, and a special nephew, Robert Hillard.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Alvord, who passed away in Vietnam; sisters, Princess Lawyer, Emma Owns; and brother, Chester Phillips.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Madison Cemetery in Madison, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Caring Hands Humane Society and may be sent in care of the Petersen Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
