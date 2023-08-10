The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Attorney’s Office said multiple juveniles involved with an alleged groping incident at an Emporia Middle School dance will be offered Immediate Intervention Programs. The announcement came Thursday.
“The County Attorney’s office has received reports from the Emporia Police Department following the investigation into the alleged inappropriate touching of students by an adult at a May 12, 2023, Emporia Middle School dance,” County Attorney Marc Goodman said in a written statement. “EPD proposed that multiple juveniles be formally charged with Falsely Reporting a Crime, a misdemeanor offense. Immediate Intervention.”
In the case of juvenile involvement, the procedure involves Immediate Intervention Programs, Goodman explained.
“For first-time offenders, we provide the option of an intervention program before charges are pursued. Successful completion results in the charges being dropped.”
Goodman said that the County Attorney’s Office is bound by legal constraints that prevent the release of further details.
He confirmed that the Lyon County Attorney’s Office has not received any reports regarding the potential charging of an adult in connection to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided within the limits of legal regulations.
This immediate intervention is a bounce of BS. There is no accountability for these 4 girls. It’s not even a slap on the wrist.
What about all the idiots that posted incredibly inappropriate comments online? They should be held accountable. Those kids should also be expelled from USD 253. You can't just toy with someone's life who spend 4 years in college to make 40k and try to make an impact on the youth in our community. By age 14 and I'm assuming possibly 15, you know what you are doing. Let them ruin some one else's school district.
You are right as could be about the many idiots that posted Such negative posts about that poor teacher. As for students should be severely punished along with their parents who trashed this poor teacher all over social media.
You're no better, Ricky. You've accused me multiple times of being a drug dealer right here in the newspaper. Maybe you should learn from these girls.
