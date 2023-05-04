A second bridge closing on Kansas Highway 99 is scheduled for May 16, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Signage was placed on both sides of the bridge announcing the cloure this week.
As The Gazette reported last month, travelers going to and from north Lyon County on K-99 around the two southern-most bridges will be rerouted to I-35 while construction takes place.
“If you’re on north K-99 trying to come to Emporia, they can go up to Admire, come across to us and come down to Emporia,” KTA engineer Luke Coltrane said last month. “Or if they’re on the south side of the K-99 closures and need to go to the north side … they can travel south to I-35, over the turnpike, up north and then go back across.”
The bridge project has an estimated completion date in mid-November.
According to the KTA, the project began statewide in 2016, raising bridges to a minimum of 15’ 9” to aid freight movement. So far, the KTA has raised 67 bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.