Lucille M. Schneider, 97, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cottonwood Falls.
She was born September 23, 1924 the daughter of Harry and Pearl Loraine Filmore Whinery.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Linda Barnard of Olpe and Vickie Dickson of Olpe; a son, Boyd Schneider of Hamilton; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Emil John Schneider and a son, Emil Joseph Schneider.
Cremation is planned with graveside services being held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Number Eight Cemetery east of Madison. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
