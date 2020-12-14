The Emporia High boys basketball team showed resilience in an eventual 54-42 defeat at Seaman Friday evening, coming back within two points in the final minutes after trailing by double digits in the third quarter.
Chance Gilpin kept the Spartans in the game after a tough first period in which Emporia managed only six points, draining three shots from beyond the arc to limit the halftime deficit to 28-21. Charles Snyder provided his regular spark on offense as well in the first half, managing eight of his own ahead of the break behind strong play in the post.
“Chance is a guy who understands his role,” said EHS Head Coach Beau Welch. “He knows he’s going to get some open looks with the attention Charles draws, and his job is to knock them in. I thought he looked very comfortable shooting the basketball, which is what we need and is what we love to see.”
After trailing 32-21 midway through the third quarter, the Spartans were able to bring their deficit back down to seven heading into the final period on a last-second shot from Parker Leeds.
Momentum would carry over into the fourth quarter for EHS, as the Spartans went on a 5-0 run to force a Vikings timeout, trailing by only a basket at 37-35. However, Seaman had a streak of its own in store.
Boosted by a pair of free throws stemming from a technical on a questionable offensive foul call, the Vikings would score eight straight points to bring their cushion back to ten. The Spartans would never be able to bring the game closer than seven, falling by their biggest deficit of the game at 12.
“We’re going to have to have some other guys continue to step up for us,” Welch said. “There were a lot of times where Seaman would really overload inside on Charles. There were some plays to be made, and you could tell we we’re a little hesitant to make them at times. Seaman was able to play us as passers rather than scorers. We need to be more aggressive and make those plays so teams can’t defend our guys so passively.”
The Emporia High boys basketball team will be back in action with a pair of games this week, visiting Topeka High on Tuesday and hosting Great Bend on Friday evening.
EHS — Kirmer (2), Ortega (4), Gilpin (18), Leeds (5), Snyder (13)
