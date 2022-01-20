Floyd Eugene Crane, of Virgil, Kansas, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Robert J. Dole Veterans Hospital in Wichita. He was 75. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Virgil Cemetery in Virgil. VanArsdale Funeral in Madison has the arrangements.
