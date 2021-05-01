The Emporia Gazette has been recognized with several awards — including two first place awards — from the Kansas Press Association’s Awards of Excellence, this week.
The Gazette, which competes in the Division VI category, took home four awards including:
Investigative story, first place, Eli Lederman, “Ex-Spartans discuss alleged abuse at EHS football”
Best Front Page, first place, Margie McHaley and Dan Ferrell
Editorial Writing, second place, Ashley Walker
Feature Story, third place, Ryann Brooks, “Riding for Kole”
“I am proud of the work The Emporia Gazette team has done over the last year,” said Ryann Brooks, news and online editor. “The past year has been challenging for everyone. We tackled a number of difficult topics in 2020, and it’s wonderful to be recognized for the work that goes into producing these pages every day.”
More than 2,100 entries were made by newspapers across the state to the KPA’s Awards of Excellence.
“Being recognized in this way, among so many reputable papers across the state, is a testament to the commitment our staff has to practicing good community journalism,” said Chris Walker, editor and publisher of The Emporia Gazette. “I am really proud of them.”
The 2021 AOE Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Friday, June 18.
