TOPEKA — The Emporia High girls cross country team had five Top-20 finishers en route to a bronze medal at the Centennial League Championship held Saturday in Topeka. The boys had a trio of Top-20 placers, finishing fourth as a team.
Freshman Elizabeth Willhite and senior Kelsey Boettcher finished consecutively in 19:47.5 and 19:52.8, good for sixth and seventh. Miranda Taylor wasn’t far behind, placing 11th with a time of 20:02.
“The girls competed hard today,” EHS Head Coach Mike Robinson said. “You could see it on their faces and in their splits. I was so proud of them. We knew Manhattan and Washburn Rural were tough to beat, but they knew third was doable.”
Treyson True started slowly, but paced himself well, finishing second behind only Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin. True’s time of 15:44.4 was one of just five who finished in under 16 minutes.
“He ran a very, very smart race today,” Robinson said. “Zac Proehl and Sam Gillen competed hard, and we’ll need that next week as well.”
Proehl and Gillen were 19th and 20th (16:56.4, 17:07.5), while Lane Wullschleger was 29th and Caleb Hollenbeck was 32nd. Caden Wilson and Tanner McGuire took 36th and 37th.
The Spartans’ next race will come Saturday when they compete at the regional hosted by Bishop-Carroll in Wichita. The boys race is scheduled for 10 a.m., with the girls race to follow at approximately 11:10.
Keough/Herrarte fall in opening matches at state
The trip to 5A State Tennis was a short-lived one for E-High seniors Koey Keough and Alejandrina Herrarte. The pair dropped their opening doubles match against Gabby and Sabrina Searl of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 2-6, 5-7.
That sent them into the consolation side of the bracket, where they fell against Seaman’s Emma Biggs and Grace Unruh by a 5-9 margin.
Keough and Herrarte finished their season with a 22-11 record.
Spartan volleyball drops four on Saturday
The Emporia High volleyball team struggled in its home tournament on Saturday, dropping all four of its matches in two-set sweeps.
E-High fell to Washburn Rural by a 25-11, 25-7 margin before dropping a dual with Seaman 25-20, 25-12.
Maize and Lawrence Free State also won over EHS, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-14, 25-18.
Gracie Gilpin had 14 kills and 19 digs on the day for EHS, while Macey Adams and Emily Christensen tied for a team-high 20 digs.
The Spartans end the regular season with a 9-24 mark and will play in the sub-state tournament at Goddard-Eisenhower on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.