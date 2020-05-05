Timothy “Tim” Earl Coen went home to Jesus on April 26, 2020, at age 58.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Glen Coen; stepfather, Ordell Hall; and his sibling, Debra Coen. Tim is survived by his mother, Betty Hall of Osage City, KS; brother, Dennis Coen of Westminster, CO; sister, Denise Bockus of Gardner, KS; and sister, Brenda Polzin of Emporia, KS; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Tim was a kind, intelligent, spiritual man who touched many and will be dearly missed by all.
A graveside service will take place at 2 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Alpine Cemetery, located at Melvern lake in Osage county. Memorial contributions may be made out to Betty Hall and sent to Emporia State Bank; in memo: for Tim Coen memorial fund. Proceeds will help cover funeral costs and also go to New Life Christian Church in Emporia.
