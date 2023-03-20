American Legion Post No. 5 will once again recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day with a “welcome home” barbeque.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. March 29 at the legion, 2912 W. 12th Ave. Free hot dogs will be served.
Area Vietnam Veterans are encouraged to attend, meet their fellow veterans and turn in their application for the Kansas Medallion at that time. For questions, please call the Emporia American Legion at 620-342-1119 or email postcommander5@kansaslegion.org.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 officially recognized March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This is a day of recognition for the 9 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War era, to the 58,000 names memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and to those who never received the recognition they deserved when they returned to America from war. All Americans are encouraged to recognize Vietnam Veterans and fly the American Flag in their honor on this day.
The State of Kansas recognizes Vietnam-Era veterans through the Vietnam War Medallion Program. The Emporia American Legion is collecting applications for the Kansas Medallion through March 29. The Legion will then send the applications off as a group for presentation at a later date. Applications are available at the Emporia American Legion, or on their website at www.emporialegion.org.
More information and the application can also be found on the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs website: www.kcva.ks.gov.
