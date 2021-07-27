Augusta Shepherd,
Emporia, Kansas, died
Sunday, July 25, 2021
at Sunflower Care Center.
He was 98.
Funeral services
will be held at 10:00
A.M. Saturday, July
31, 2021 at the First
United Methodist
Church, Emporia.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home has the
arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.