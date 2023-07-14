An injury accident has been reported on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia, Friday afternoon.
According to dispatch, the accident involves construction equipment at mile marker 125 in the northbound lane. A Bobcat rolled several times. At this time there's no information on how many patients are involved or the extent of injuries.
Stay out of the area if possible.
