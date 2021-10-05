Fire personnel are responding to a small brush fire on the side of road on I-35 late Tuesday morning.
At 11:37 a.m., dispatch toned out for reports of a 6-7-foot patch of grass on fire next to the road, located at mile marker 141 heading southbound on I-35.
Travelers are advised to stay clear of the area if possible.
